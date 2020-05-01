StockMarketWire.com - Gem miner Petra Diamonds said its operations in South Africa had ramped up to 50% employment capacity, in line with government instructions.
The government had on 16 April announced that mining companies were allowed to let half their employees back on site.
In Tanzania, the company's Williamson mine was still in care and maintenance, with only essential services being carried out in order to protect the mine’s assets and resources.
Petra Diamonds said its annual production guidance of 3.8m carats remained suspended until it was in a better position to quantify the full impact of the ongoing period of reduced production capacity.
The company said its South African lender group remained supportive and had confirmed that, in principle and subject to certain conditions, up to ZAR400m of a revolving credit facility would remain available.
It had also submitted a formal request to reschedule a capital payment under loan facilities falling due on 20 May.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
