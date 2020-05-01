StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Intu Properties said it had agreed waivers for potential breaches in its debt arrangements with its lenders and also said it had collected about 40% of rent for the quarter. The company confirmed it had agreed waivers for certain potential breaches which could have arisen, including under its revolving credit facility, for which a waiver was granted until 26 June 2020.
Intu Properties said it had also reached agreement with a counterparty in respect of certain interest rate swaps entered into by a subsidiary of the company, which had a mandatory break at the end of April.
The effect of the agreement was for the amounts due on the close out of the swaps to be left outstanding to be repaid on 26 June 2020 or at an agreeable later date.
'We believe that these actions are another step forward that will allow us to extend our engagement to key stakeholders of the group at the asset level as we explore all options, including potentially seeking standstills to overcome the current market dislocations,' it added. Since its update on 26 March 2020, Intu said it had continued to collect rent and had now received 40% of the rent and service charge for the quarter. But the company flagged a very small number of cases where customers were unwilling to find a consensual solution - these were large, well-capitalised brands who had the ability to pay but had chosen not to, Intu added. 'In these instances we are prepared to take more robust action to enforce the legally binding terms of those leases.' The company also said it had appointed David Hargrave as chief restructuring officer. Hargrave had 20 years of experience as a partner in the restructuring practices of both PwC and EY, specialising in business turnarounds across many sectors.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
