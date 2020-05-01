StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuels developer Quadrise Fuels International said fresh cost cuts meant it could operating until midway through the second quarter of 2021 with its current funding.
The company had announced in March that it had enough funds to continue trading through 31 Mach 2021.
It had since made £0.5m in cost savings and reduced financial commitments, allowing it to extend the time period.
'This provides the Company with a significant cash runway before new funding is required,' it added.
Savings have been made through a variety of actions, including reducing the overall costs of the board, consultant cost reductions, revisions to an office lease and furloughing of some staff.
We are also seeking to access to other UK government support schemes where this is appropriate,' Quadrise said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
