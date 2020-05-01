StockMarketWire.com - Retail space marketer SpaceandPeople said it had received £1m in funds, having had application approved to access the UK government's coronavirus business interruption loan scheme.
'This funding will allow the group to trade through the current period of venue closures and ensure that SpaceandPeople is in a position to proactively drive new business for its clients as soon as restrictions are eased,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
