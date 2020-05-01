StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials group Breedon said it planned progressively to reopen some of its sites during the coming weeks, and return to clinker production at two cement plants during May.
The company said its measures to cut costs, including the deferment of 2020 pay increases across the group, had substantially reduced cash outflows.
The majority if its sites remain closed, with more than 80% of its employees furloughed in the UK or on temporary lay-off in the Republic of Ireland on full pay.
At 8:37am: [LON:BREE] Breedon Group PLC share price was +0.4p at 85.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
