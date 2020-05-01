StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage biotechnology company ValiRx said a Japanese pharmaceutical company had agreed to evaluate the potential use of one of its therapeutics for an endometriosis treatment.
The material transfer agreement covered the evaluation of VAL 301 in a series of pre-clinical proof-of-concept and efficacy studies relating to endometriosis.
Studies were also scheduled to consider proprietary delivery methods for the compound.
Valirx said the Japanese company, which it didn't name, had already conducted a review of Valirx's prior data under terms of a confidentiality agreement.
It now planned to use material provided by Valirx to conduct its own experiments.
At 9:10am: [LON:VAL] ValiRx PLC share price was +6.38p at 19.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: