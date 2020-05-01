StockMarketWire.com - Transense Technologies said it had agreed with partner Bridgestone to extend a period during which it could not undertaking talks with other parties about an acquisition or joint ventures.
The no external talks period had been extended until the end of May.
Last year, Bridgestone agreed to offer Transense Technologies's mining tyre monitoring system for tyres 57 inches and above for its off-the-road customers.
The two companies in February extended the duration of the agreement until February 2022 at the earliest.
At 9:18am: [LON:TRT] Transense Technologies PLC share price was +2p at 52.5p
