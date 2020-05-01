StockMarketWire.com - Stockbroker Arden Partners warned it expected to report a half-yearly loss after performance took a turn lower following a 'good start' in the six months through April due to a decline in markets.
After taking into account equity trading book losses, Arden expected to report a reduced loss for the period compared to the prior year. Excluding the equity trading book losses, Arden would have reported a profit for the six-month period.
The equity trading operation suffered material losses as markets fell in response to Covid-19, the company warned. Compared to the performance in the six months ended 30 April 2019, the company said it anticipated materially higher corporate finance revenues, higher retainer levels but lower equity commissions. At 9:20am: [LON:ARDN] Arden Partners PLC share price was -1p at 6.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
