StockMarketWire.com - Rare earth elements miner Rainbow Rare Earths said its operations Burundi had been largely been unhampered by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company also announced the chief financial officer Jim Wynn had stood down, with immediate effect.
Goods were able to pass across road borders in Burundi and Rainbow Rare Earths' latest export of 100 tonnes of concentrate reached the port of Dar es-Salaam unhindered.
Work continued towards the completion of the company's maiden resource estimated, expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
The finalisation of the report had been slightly delayed due to lockdowns affecting testing facilities in South Africa and elsewhere.
Wynn had been replaced as CFO by Pete Gardner, who most recently held the same position at Piran Resources in Rwanda.
At 9:26am: [LON:RBW] Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd share price was 0p at 2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
