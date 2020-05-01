StockMarketWire.com - Immunotherapy developer Scancell said is senior managers had agreed to take a temporary 25% salary cut effective from the start of May.
Scancell said the cut recognised the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and would help fund initial research work to develop a vaccine for the disease.
At 9:51am: [LON:SCLP] Scancell Holdings PLC share price was +0.1p at 8.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
