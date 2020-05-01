StockMarketWire.com - Bisichi Mining said it would delay the release of its annual results beyond 30 April 2020, on guidance from UK financial authorities allowing companies more time to file results amid Covid-19 challenges faced by companies and their auditors in preparing financial information and accounts.
'The FCA’s announcement granted listed companies an additional two months to complete and publish their audited financial statements.
'A further announcement with a revised date for publication of the audited annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 would be made in due course,' the company said.
'Given the significant uncertainty as a result of the pandemic, the impact on our business, particularly in terms of duration and extent, it remains difficult to assess at this time,' it added.
At 9:57am: [LON:BISI] Bisichi Mining PLC share price was 0p at 65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
