StockMarketWire.com - Inspiration Healthcare said it had received its first consignment of ventilators into the UK from its supplier, and would now progress onto fulfilling orders received from the UK National Health Service for the supply of ventilators.
In the last few days, Inspiration Healthcare said it had also extended its 24-hour helpline facility to give clinical staff at all UK hospitals access to qualified personnel employed by Inspiration who were able to give instructions on setting up of ventilators correctly and also to deal with any other issues which may arise during their use.
This service was now offered to all ventilators supplied to the NHS through the UK government's ventilator challenge, it added.
At 10:11am: [LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was +1.5p at 61.5p
