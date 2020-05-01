FTSE 100 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 115.85 +4.79% Informa 455.30 +3.67% Standard Chartered 420.40 +3.17% Rightmove 511.50 +2.79% Flutter Entertainment 9997.00 +2.53% Royal Dutch Shell 1210.70 -8.63% Royal Dutch Shell 1189.40 -7.54% Carnival 1020.25 -6.87% Easyjet 563.90 -6.52% Glencore 138.68 -5.72% FTSE 250 Hilton Food Group 1208.00 +7.86% Ibstock 207.80 +3.08% Weir Group 983.20 +3.00% C&C Group 199.70 +2.41% Bakkavor Group 71.35 +2.07% Signature Aviation 175.70 -10.24% Premier Oil 29.47 -9.68% Micro Focus International 439.80 -8.70% Cineworld Group 59.95 -8.42% Future 950.50 -7.90% FTSE 350 Hilton Food Group 1208.00 +7.86% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 115.85 +4.79% Informa 455.30 +3.67% Standard Chartered 420.40 +3.17% Ibstock 207.80 +3.08% Signature Aviation 175.70 -10.24% Premier Oil 29.47 -9.68% Micro Focus International 439.80 -8.70% Royal Dutch Shell 1210.70 -8.63% Cineworld Group 59.95 -8.42% AIM Walcom Group 0.35 +133.33% Microsaic Systems 1.32 +76.67% ValiRx 19.50 +48.57% Aura Energy Limited 0.25 +42.86% Plutus Powergen 0.04 +40.00% Edenville Energy 0.03 -21.43% Fastjet 0.10 -18.75% Cadence Minerals 6.65 -16.88% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 1.45 -14.71% Itaconix 0.72 -14.71% Overall Market Walcom Group 0.35 +133.33% Microsaic Systems 1.32 +76.67% ValiRx 19.50 +48.57% Aura Energy Limited 0.25 +42.86% Plutus Powergen 0.04 +40.00% Altyn Ord 0.1p 0.90 -24.84% Edenville Energy 0.03 -21.43% Fastjet 0.10 -18.75% Cadence Minerals 6.65 -16.88% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 1.45 -14.71%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -