FTSE 100
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             115.85       +4.79%
Informa                                  455.30       +3.67%
Standard Chartered                       420.40       +3.17%
Rightmove                                511.50       +2.79%
Flutter Entertainment                   9997.00       +2.53%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1210.70       -8.63%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1189.40       -7.54%
Carnival                                1020.25       -6.87%
Easyjet                                  563.90       -6.52%
Glencore                                 138.68       -5.72%

FTSE 250
Hilton Food Group                       1208.00       +7.86%
Ibstock                                  207.80       +3.08%
Weir Group                               983.20       +3.00%
C&C Group                                199.70       +2.41%
Bakkavor Group                            71.35       +2.07%
Signature Aviation                       175.70      -10.24%
Premier Oil                               29.47       -9.68%
Micro Focus International                439.80       -8.70%
Cineworld Group                           59.95       -8.42%
Future                                   950.50       -7.90%

FTSE 350
Ibstock                                  207.80       +3.08%
Signature Aviation                       175.70      -10.24%
Premier Oil                               29.47       -9.68%
Micro Focus International                439.80       -8.70%
Cineworld Group                           59.95       -8.42%

AIM
Walcom Group                               0.35     +133.33%
Microsaic Systems                          1.32      +76.67%
ValiRx                                    19.50      +48.57%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.25      +42.86%
Plutus Powergen                            0.04      +40.00%
Edenville Energy                           0.03      -21.43%
Fastjet                                    0.10      -18.75%
Cadence Minerals                           6.65      -16.88%
Block Energy  Ord Shs Gbp0.0025            1.45      -14.71%
Itaconix                                   0.72      -14.71%

Overall Market
Altyn  Ord 0.1p                            0.90      -24.84%
