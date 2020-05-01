StockMarketWire.com - Drug deliver technology company Midatech Pharma said it knew of of no operational or corporate reason for a recent large rise in its share price.
The company had on 20 April announced it was conducting a formal sale process.
There were no material updates to report, it said Friday.
Midatech said it expected to release its annual results for the year through December by the end of June.
At 1:05pm: [LON:MTPH] Midatech Pharma Plc share price was +7.5p at 53.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: