StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare IP commercialisation group NetScientific confirmed that chief executive and chief financial officer Ian Postlethwaite had stood down, as first indicated in March.

Former non-executive director Ilian Iliev had become interim CEO, while financial controller Stephen Crowe had become CFO.


At 1:10pm: [LON:NSCI] Netscientific Plc share price was 0p at 7p



