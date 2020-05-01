StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare IP commercialisation group NetScientific confirmed that chief executive and chief financial officer Ian Postlethwaite had stood down, as first indicated in March.
Former non-executive director Ilian Iliev had become interim CEO, while financial controller Stephen Crowe had become CFO.
At 1:10pm: [LON:NSCI] Netscientific Plc share price was 0p at 7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
