StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Ariana Resources said the repayment of a $33m loan to its Kiziltepe mine joint venture in Turkey had been completed.
The loan had been provided by Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi.
'This is a fantastic result for the joint venture and the company,' Ariana chief executive Kerim Sener said.
'Repayments against the construction capital loan commenced in December 2014 and have been completed as planned, according to mandated repayment dates, up to the end of April 2020.'
'This serves to demonstrate the strong operating credentials of the JV and the profitability of the Kiziltepe mine.'
At 1:16pm: [LON:AAU] Ariana Resources PLC share price was +0.15p at 3.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
