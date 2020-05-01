StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Advance Energy said it had hired consultancy Xodus to provide technical and advisory services.
Advance Energy said Xodus would help the company operate more cost effectively, particularly in a low oil price environment.
'In the first instance we intend to work with Xodus for evaluation and due diligence work related to ongoing projects,' Advance Energy said.
At 1:21pm: [LON:ADV] share price was +0.01p at 0.12p
