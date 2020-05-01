StockMarketWire.com - Business-to-business media and events group Bonhill said it had laid off workers and furloughed others to cut spending during the Covid-19 crisis.
The company did not specify how many positions had been made redundant, only saying staff had been cut in all regions.
Bonhill said it had also furloughed about 10% of its workforce.
It reiterated that the biggest impact from the pandemic had been on its events business. Reduced staff costs would amount to savings of £2.5m this year and reductions in travel and entertainment, production expenses and lease payment holidays had reduced costs by a further £1.3m.
'We have also utilised PAYE, VAT and tax deferrals to conserve cash and are continuing to explore other government lending initiatives,' Bonhill said.
'In conjunction with the completion of our recent £2.5m equity fundraising, this puts us into a stronger financial position to see out the crisis. We continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis.'
