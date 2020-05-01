FTSE 100 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 116.93 +5.77% Informa 455.45 +3.70% Standard Chartered 419.15 +2.86% Ocado Group 1645.50 +2.56% Rightmove 508.40 +2.17% Glencore 136.94 -6.91% St. James's Place 798.20 -6.25% Royal Dutch Shell 1247.40 -5.86% Prudential 1067.25 -5.43% Carnival 1036.00 -5.43% FTSE 250 Hilton Food Group 1206.00 +7.68% Ibstock 210.30 +4.32% Helios Towers 129.70 +3.59% Newriver Reit 69.50 +3.58% Bellway 2742.50 +2.99% Signature Aviation 175.23 -10.48% Cineworld Group 59.66 -8.86% Micro Focus International 443.60 -7.91% Senior 60.00 -7.69% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 70.50 -7.60% FTSE 350 Hilton Food Group 1206.00 +7.68% Royal Bank Of Scotland Group 116.93 +5.77% Ibstock 210.30 +4.32% Informa 455.45 +3.70% Helios Towers 129.70 +3.59% Signature Aviation 175.23 -10.48% Cineworld Group 59.66 -8.86% Micro Focus International 443.60 -7.91% Senior 60.00 -7.69% Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit 70.50 -7.60% AIM Walcom Group 0.35 +133.33% Microsaic Systems 1.27 +70.00% ValiRx 19.50 +48.57% Aura Energy Limited 0.25 +42.86% Plutus Powergen 0.04 +40.00% Edenville Energy 0.03 -21.43% Fastjet 0.10 -18.75% Cadence Minerals 6.55 -18.13% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 1.45 -14.71% Itaconix 0.72 -14.71% Overall Market Walcom Group 0.35 +133.33% Microsaic Systems 1.27 +70.00% ValiRx 19.50 +48.57% Aura Energy Limited 0.25 +42.86% Plutus Powergen 0.04 +40.00% Edenville Energy 0.03 -21.43% Altyn Ord 0.1p 0.96 -19.83% Fastjet 0.10 -18.75% Cadence Minerals 6.55 -18.13% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 1.45 -14.71%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -