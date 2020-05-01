StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Royal Bank Of Scotland Group             116.93       +5.77%
Informa                                  455.45       +3.70%
Standard Chartered                       419.15       +2.86%
Ocado Group                             1645.50       +2.56%
Rightmove                                508.40       +2.17%
Glencore                                 136.94       -6.91%
St. James's Place                        798.20       -6.25%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1247.40       -5.86%
Prudential                              1067.25       -5.43%
Carnival                                1036.00       -5.43%

FTSE 250
Hilton Food Group                       1206.00       +7.68%
Ibstock                                  210.30       +4.32%
Helios Towers                            129.70       +3.59%
Newriver Reit                             69.50       +3.58%
Bellway                                 2742.50       +2.99%
Signature Aviation                       175.23      -10.48%
Cineworld Group                           59.66       -8.86%
Micro Focus International                443.60       -7.91%
Senior                                    60.00       -7.69%
Bmo Commercial Property Trust Limit       70.50       -7.60%

AIM
Walcom Group                               0.35     +133.33%
Microsaic Systems                          1.27      +70.00%
ValiRx                                    19.50      +48.57%
Aura Energy Limited                        0.25      +42.86%
Plutus Powergen                            0.04      +40.00%
Edenville Energy                           0.03      -21.43%
Fastjet                                    0.10      -18.75%
Cadence Minerals                           6.55      -18.13%
Block Energy  Ord Shs Gbp0.0025            1.45      -14.71%
Itaconix                                   0.72      -14.71%

