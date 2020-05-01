StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage biotechnology company ValiRx reiterated that it will need to raise funds in order to meet its working capital requirements.
The company noted a recent jump in its share price and that it had announced a significant amount of corporate and clinical activity in the past two weeks.
'In the event that the company undertakes a placing it is likely to be at a significant discount to the company's current share price, ValiRx said.
At 2:03pm: [LON:VAL] ValiRx PLC share price was +2.88p at 16p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
