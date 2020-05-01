StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials supplier Brickability said it had started reopening its sites following announcement from large UK housebuilders brick manufacturers that they were getting back to work.
'Since operations were suspended, Brickability has reviewed its existing health and safety protocols and implemented new and extensive measures to ensure a safe and controlled environment for our staff and our customers,' the company said.
'The board will continue to monitor the situation and government advice.'
'Further detail will be provided in our scheduled trading statement later this month.'
At 2:16pm: [LON:BRCK] share price was 0p at 46.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
