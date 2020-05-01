StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics company Genedrive said it had completed the last significant manufacturing milestone in the co-development of its SARS-CoV-2 kit with Cytiva.
The test had completed its pilot manufacturing runs and yielded high performing multiplexed assays for Covid-19 testing.
SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the disease Covid-19.
Genedrive said the overall project plan currently remained on track and the company was targeting CE marking in about three weeks' time.
'We are very pleased to have passed these technical milestones and with CE marking planned we will offer our novel high throughput test in the near future,' chief executive David Budd said.
At 2:20pm: [LON:GDR] Genedrive Plc share price was +19.5p at 128.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
