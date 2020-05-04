StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Pendragon said it held merger talks with rival Lookers that ended without a deal.
'While Pendragon believed that such an exploration would have proved beneficial, these early discussions have now ceased,' the company said.
Pendragon said it remained 'well-positioned' having already taken significant steps to reshape the business and cut costs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
