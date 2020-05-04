StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Pendragon said it had held, but later ceased, merger talks with rival Lookers.
'While Pendragon believed that such an exploration would have proved beneficial, these early discussions have now ceased,' the company said.
Pendragon said it remained 'well-positioned' having already taken significant steps to reshape the business and cut costs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
