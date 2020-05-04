StockMarketWire.com - Science Group said it was unlikely that its Sagentia unit would end up completing the manufacture of ventilators for the UK government, despite having already started making the devices.
The government had recently stated that it had already fulfilled its clinical need for ventilators, through a combination of existing CE marked ventilators and existing applications to make new ones.
Science Group said materials to assemble the first 500 Sagentia ventilators had been fabricated and/or procured, together with additional long lead-time parts.
'All funding for materials procurement was received in advance, with title retained by Cabinet Office, and Science Group understands that all other costs incurred will be reimbursed,' the company said.
'While it is disappointing when any project does not proceed as originally anticipated, in this case, everyone at Science Group is relieved that the demand for ventilators in the UK has moderated, as a result of the actions taken by the UK government and the NHS.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
