StockMarketWire.com - Chocolatier Hotel Chocolate said the closure of retail stores had a material impact on trading during the crucial Easter period, though added that a surge in online demand had eased the impact somewhat.
'Every day at Easter the online demand exceeded the quantity of orders we could accept, due to the requirements to ensure safe working, combined with the short adjustment period,' the company said.
'With the plans we are putting in place over the next months, we aim to be able to switch the vast majority of demand to online should the need arise in the future.'
The company was able to leverage its direct-to-consumer multi-channel model to redirect demand to online, and to modify the working methods of its distribution warehouse to operate safely, with a temporarily reduced product range.
Hotel Chocolate confirmed the successful completion of an increase to its banking facilities, in the form of a new £35m revolving credit facility with Lloyds Bank, which replaced an existing £10m overdraft facility.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
