StockMarketWire.com - Defence company BAE Systems said it had completed the $275m acquisition of Raytheon Technologies' radios business after receiving regulatory and other customary approvals.
The radios business designed, manufactured and supplied a broad range of mission-critical communication systems to the US Department of Defense, allied governments and large defence aircraft manufacturers.
These systems featured state of the art anti-jamming, multi-band, multi-channel and encryption capabilities, which were essential to secure communication, the company said.
'The radios business is a strong strategic fit, adding complementary positions in the airborne communications domain including software-defined radio capabilities and a catalogue of waveforms,' it added. The business employed approximately 100 employees in locations in Indiana and Florida. The highly skilled engineering workforce and experienced management team would join the C4ISR Systems business area of the electronic systems sector, BAE said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
