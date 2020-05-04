StockMarketWire.com - Motif Bio, which was recently reclassified as a cash shell, said chief executive Graham Lumsden had stood down and become a non-executive director.
Chief financial officer Jonathan Gold had meanwhile been appointed president and chief business officer.
Bruce Williams would continue in his role as chairman.
Motif Bio said its cash balance at 4 May was about £0.23m, allowing its cash runway to be extended into June.
'The company's directors remain focused on sourcing an appropriate reverse takeover candidate for Motif Bio,' it added.
Motif Bio is required to make an acquisition constitutng a reverse takeover under AIM rules by 28 July.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
