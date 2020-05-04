StockMarketWire.com - Simulation and training solutions provider SimiGon said it had won a contract extension from the US Air Force worth up to $2.1m.
SimiGon would continue to provides turnkey onsite and offsite support services for flight training devices for a period of six months, with options to extend for an additional 12 months.
The initial extension period was worth up to $0.7m.
SimiGon said the expected revenue from the contract was already factored into its expectations for year 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
