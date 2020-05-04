StockMarketWire.com - Automotive company Inchcape said that Duncan Tait would join the board as chief executive officer designate with effect from 1 June 2020 and will assume his full role on 1 July.
Tait was most recently on the board of directors at Tokyo listed company Fujitsu, the global technology services giant, with responsibility for EMEIA & Americas, a business with $10bn turnover and 35,000 people.
At 8:02am: [LON:INCH] Inchcape PLC share price was -11.8p at 482.2p
