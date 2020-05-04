StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform IG group said it had appointed Charlie Rozes as chief financial officer.
This followed the announcement made on 21 January 2020 of Paul Mainwaring's intention to retire.
Rozes would join IG on 1 June 2020 as an executive director and chief financial officer, with Mainwaring's depature to follow a month later after a handover.
At 8:05am: [LON:IGG] Ig Group Holdings PLC share price was +6.25p at 754.75p
