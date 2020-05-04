StockMarketWire.com - Offshore oilfield contractor Gulf Marine Services said it had rejected Seafox's unsolicited approach to buy the company, deeming the approach as 'opportunistic' and insisting that it undervalued the company.
The Seafox proposal valued the company's equity at only US$32m, and failed to reflect the significant operational and financial progress made over the last 12 months as well as GMS's materially improved long-term prospects, the company said.
The true value of GMS was well in excess of the value of the Seafox proposal, with the company insisting that 'now is not the time for shareholders to sell at a price that is far below the true worth of GMS.'
'The Seafox proposal comes at a time of significant macro uncertainty caused by Covid-19. This has resulted in depressed share prices globally, particularly in the energy sector, and it has, the board believes, resulted in the company's shares trading at all-time lows recently,' GMS said.
'The Seafox proposal has been made just a short time before the planned conclusion of the documentation of our amended bank facilities,' it added.
At 8:25am: [LON:GMS] Gulf Marine Services PLC share price was +0.47p at 5.84p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: