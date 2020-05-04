StockMarketWire.com - Offshore oilfield contractor Gulf Marine Services said it had rejected a takeover approach from Seafox on the grounds that it was 'opportunistic' and undervalued the company.
The Seafox proposal valued the company's equity at $32m and failed to reflect the operational and financial progress made over the last 12 months as well as improved long-term prospects, Gulf Marine Services said.
The true value of Gulf Marine Services (GMS) was well in excess of the value of the Seafox proposal, it added, while insisting that 'now is not the time for shareholders to sell at a price that is far below the true worth of GMS.'
'The Seafox proposal comes at a time of significant macro uncertainty caused by Covid-19. This has resulted in depressed share prices globally, particularly in the energy sector, and it has, the board believes, resulted in the company's shares trading at all-time lows recently,' GMS said.
'The Seafox proposal has been made just a short time before the planned conclusion of the documentation of our amended bank facilities,' it added. At 8:25am: [LON:GMS] Gulf Marine Services PLC share price was +0.47p at 5.84p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: