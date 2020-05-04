StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare company Concepta said it had signed an exclusive global licence agreement with Abingdon Health for the use of its App Dx IP for human pregnancy and fertility.
App Dx uses software to transform a smartphone into a powerful lateral flow reader, combining rapid results delivery with flexible data management.
Concepta and Abingdon Health would commence development work in May 2020 . The partnership followed the recent outsourcing agreement with Abingdon Health for the manufacture of home-use fertility tracking and pregnancy testing system, myLotus.
'By utilising in-built smartphone camera functionality, App Dx can read single or multiple test lines to give qualitative or quantitative test results, providing unambiguous lab-quality data for immediate viewing or secure transfer to a clinic or data hub,' the company said. 'App Dx unlocks the potential for Concepta customers to access rapid test results, further information and connectivity with supporting services at home. Tests can be performed in any location , enabling quick decision making and allowing the patient and/or healthcare professional to follow-up for getting the right advice and easy connectivity to a healthcare team,' it added.
At 8:39am: [LON:CPT] Concepta Plc share price was 0p at 1.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
