StockMarketWire.com - Esports and gaming solutions provider Gfinity said it had appointed to operate a second instalment of the ePremier League invitational tournament.
The head-to-head knockout tournament 'will see a new group of Premier League footballers and some special guests putting their skills to the test playing EA Sports FIFA 20 on PlayStation 4,' the company said.
'The draw will be revealed at 9am on Monday, 4 May 2020, with matches streamed live four times per day from 3pm on Tuesday, ahead of the semi-final and final from 5pm on Saturday, 9 May 2020,' it added.
'As with the first invitational, whilst the fees payable to Gfinity are not material to the group as a whole, the programme represents a further endorsement of Gfinity's ability to help our clients find new ways to engage with their audience.'
