StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused cold chain foods and retail business Zambeef Products said demand was standing up well amid the Covid-19 crisis, while reaffirming its annual guidance.
'Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, consumer demand for Zambeef's products in-country has, to date, stood up well, and trading performance in the first half has been satisfactory,' the company said.
'It is expected that this will continue through the second half.
US dollar revenue, operating earnings and pre-tax profit for the year through September were all anticipated to be in line with market expectations.
At 8:52am: [LON:ZAM] Zambeef Products PLC share price was -0.63p at 6.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
