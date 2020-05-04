StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had entered into a non-exclusive license agreement for its SlimBiome trademark with Smart For Life.
The agreement encompassed the related launch of cookies containing OptiBiotix's SlimBiome weight management technology in the US and Canada.
The license was contingent on an annual minimum order quantity and the first order within 30 days of signing the agreement.
Smart For Life was a US-based company that was founded in 2002 by bariatric doctor Sasson Moulavi.
At 8:58am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +2.5p at 58.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: