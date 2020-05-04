StockMarketWire.com - Reabold Resources and Union Jack Oil noted that fellow partner and project operator Rathlin Energy was progressing a work programme for the West Newtown play in Yorkshire.
Reabold held an effective 39% interest in West Newtown via its 59% equity interest in Rathlin, while Union Jack owned 16.7% of the project.
Rathlin Energy said in a letter to local residents that it had secured a permit to recommence a well test at the West Newton A discovery.
Work had also commenced, on Monday, for the construction of the West Newton B access track.
'This activity is the subject of an archeological watching brief and is expected to take five to six weeks,' Rathlin said.
'In due course, site construction works will commence on the West Newton B drilling site,' it added.
'This work will include a full archeological strip, map and record study, following which, site construction will begin.'
'The site construction works are anticipated to take between five and six weeks.'
'Drilling of the West Newton B-1 well will commence following the completion of the access track and site construction activities and the conductor setting operations.'
