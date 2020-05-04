StockMarketWire.com - Litigation finance company Manolete Partners said it continued to perform well during the Covid-19 crisis, with case enquiries on the up.
Case enquiries numbered 57 in April, up from 51 and 50 in March and February, respectively, but down from 80 in January.
The January level was particularly high reflecting the inclusion of an unusually large block of 21 cases from a single insolvency practitioner.
Case enquiries for the first four months of the year amounted to 238, more than double the 104 received on-year.
New signed cases jumped to 58, up from 27, and included 14 in April.
'Manolete has adapted well to the unprecedented challenges presented by the current crisis,' chief executive Steven Cooklin said.
'As many have predicted, this crisis is likely to lead to widespread global economic disruption.'
'We expect that there will be an unavoidable knock-on effect for the UK economy and we would expect that this will lead to an increase in case referrals to Manolete in the months to come.'
'As market leader in the UK insolvency litigation financing sector, Manolete has the balance sheet to support the important work of the turnaround restructuring and insolvency professionals who are helping many companies navigate these challenges.'
At 9:15am: [LON:MANO] Manolete Partners PLC share price was +30p at 475p
