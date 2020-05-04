StockMarketWire.com - Brave Bison, the social video company, said it had experienced a 'sharp' rise in performance metrics following the adoption of a new publishing strategy.
Since rolling out the new strategy in October last year, including a reduction in the number of channels invested into from 20 to 6, Brave Bison had seen a sharp increase in the channels' daily KPIs from 1 October 2019 to 31 March 2020.
The number of at least 3-second views for videos rose by 272%; the number of video views over 1 minute increased by 351%, the total amount of minutes viewed daily increased by 283%; the amount of new followers gained each day raising by 1,231%; and engagement including increased by 136%.
'By reducing the number of channels we invest in, we are in a prime position to optimise our approach towards testing new content formats and platforms,' the company said. At 9:17am: [LON:BBSN] Brave Bison Group Plc share price was +0.15p at 1.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
