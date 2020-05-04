StockMarketWire.com - E-commerce services provider Attraqt said it had appointed Mark Adams as chief executive officer, effective from 22 June 2020.
As previously communicated, current CEO Luke McKeever would transition to a non-executive director role simultaneously. Nick Habgood, currently interim executive chairman will also return to the position of non-executive chairman on 22 June 2020.
Adams joined the group from BigCommerce, a leading global eCommerce platform provider.
At 9:26am: [LON:ATQT] Attraqt Group Plc share price was 0p at 24.5p
