E-commerce services provider Attraqt said it had appointed Mark Adams as chief executive officer, effective from 22 June 2020.

As previously communicated, current CEO Luke McKeever would transition to a non-executive director role simultaneously. Nick Habgood, currently interim executive chairman will also return to the position of non-executive chairman on 22 June 2020.

Adams joined the group from BigCommerce, a leading global eCommerce platform provider.

At 9:26am: [LON:ATQT] Attraqt Group Plc share price was 0p at 24.5p



