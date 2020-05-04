StockMarketWire.com - North America focused Phoenix Copper said the resource estimate at its Empire Open mine in Idaho had been upped by 27%.
The new NI 43-101 compliant resource reported at the open pit was based on future recovery of copper, zinc, gold and silver.
The measured and indicated resource estimate had risen to 19.3m tonnes, including a 56% jump in the gold resource estimate.
'The next step for the Phoenix team will be to continue with the metallurgical evaluation of process designs for the polymetallic ore with the objective of maximising the recovery of copper, zinc, gold and silver, versus the processing of oxide-copper ore and taking the other metals simply as by-products from the oxide copper processing,' chief executive Ryan McDermott said.
At 9:39am: [LON:PXC] share price was +1.5p at 22p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
