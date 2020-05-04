StockMarketWire.com - Destiny Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, highlighted new independent research that supported the potential use of its XF-73 drug against the threat of antimicrobial resistance.
The company noted the publication of a new paper in Trends in Microbiology, entitled: "Assessing the potential for Staphylococcus aureus to evolve resistance to," in which the author, from the University of Oxford, concluded that data published to date support the unique target profile of XF-73 and its potential to address the threat of antimicrobial resistance.
'The paper concluded that the available evidence suggests that S. aureus has low potential to evolve resistance to XF-73 relative to antibiotics,' the company said. 'This conclusion supports the company's own view that XF-73 has a unique resistance profile due to its novel, ultra-fast mechanism of action that is a key advantage compared to typical antibiotics,' it added.
At 9:41am: [LON:DEST] Destiny Pharma Plc share price was +2p at 41.5p
