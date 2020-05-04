StockMarketWire.com - Image capture and content creative solutions provider Vitec said it had agreed revised covenants for 2020 under its £165m revolving credit facility with its existing banks.
The company also said that it was eligible to access the UK government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility and intended issuing commercial paper initially at a value of £30m.
'Together, these are expected to provide the group with greater short-term flexibility,' Vitec said.
At 9:53am: [LON:VTC] Vitec Group The PLC share price was -9p at 667p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: