StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceuticals company Beximco Pharmaceuticals said it expected to see some impact from the Covid-19 pandemic on fourth-quarter performance following 'strong' sales performance in the first three quarters of the year.
Beximco Pharma, however, still expected to report year-on-year sales growth for the full year to 30 June 2020.
Beximco Pharma's manufacturing operations were currently unaffected, and despite some Covid-19 related disruption to its international distribution network and supply chain, the company said it did not foresee any major shortage of raw materials in the immediate term.
Bangladesh remained under lockdown, which was implemented on 25 March 2020, as the government sought to curb the spread of Covid-19.
At 9:55am: [LON:BXP] Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price was -2.5p at 33.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: