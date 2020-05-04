StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration and production company Caspian Sunrise reported a rise in production at its new well 153, located in Kazakhstan, and said it had decided to resumed shallow and deep structure drilling campaigns, albeit at a 'controlled' pace. Well 153, the second of the infill wells drilled at the MJF structure, was currently producing at rates in excess of 500 bopd, up from a previous rate of 200 bopd. 'This increases aggregate daily production to in excess of 2,000 bopd with the capacity to produce up to 2,300 bopd once the licence upgrade is approved, which would allow full production to resume at the South Yelemes shallow structure,' the company said. Following a review of its financial position, the company said it had decided to continue to pursue on a 'controlled basis' the development of the shallow and deep structures at the BNG contract area. 'Accordingly, the G50 rig used at New Well 153 will move to Deep Well A5, allowing the cracked tubing to be replaced and work to continue to bring that well into production,' the company said. At 10:01am: [LON:CASP] Caspian Sunrise Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.2p at 3.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: