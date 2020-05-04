FTSE 100 Rentokil Initial 479.00 +4.36% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2336.50 +3.80% Ocado Group 1672.75 +3.58% Experian 2407.00 +2.43% Glaxosmithkline 1644.50 +2.07% Carnival 914.00 -8.87% Easyjet 523.90 -7.76% Rolls-Royce Holdings 289.70 -7.47% Evraz 242.30 -5.50% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3355.00 -5.31% FTSE 250 Royal Mail 169.08 +5.87% Plus500 1261.50 +4.34% Barr (A.G.) 499.25 +3.36% Puretech Health 258.00 +2.79% Fdm Group (Holdings) 757.00 +2.57% Cineworld Group 53.59 -8.83% Marston's 33.98 -8.51% Mitchells & Butlers 157.80 -8.15% Hyve Group 20.30 -7.73% G4S 98.22 -7.21% FTSE 350 Royal Mail 169.08 +5.87% Rentokil Initial 479.00 +4.36% Plus500 1261.50 +4.34% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2336.50 +3.80% Ocado Group 1672.75 +3.58% Carnival 914.00 -8.87% Cineworld Group 53.59 -8.83% Marston's 33.98 -8.51% Mitchells & Butlers 157.80 -8.15% Easyjet 523.90 -7.76% AIM Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.36 +94.49% ValiRx 14.50 +41.46% Genedrive 185.00 +36.53% Synairgen 71.50 +25.44% Westminster Group 10.75 +19.44% G3 Exploration 10.63 -32.51% Iofina 13.40 -29.47% Comptoir Group 3.00 -20.00% Location Sciences Group 0.65 -18.75% Microsaic Systems 1.05 -17.65% Overall Market Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.36 +94.49% ValiRx 14.50 +41.46% Genedrive 185.00 +36.53% Synairgen 71.50 +25.44% Westminster Group 10.75 +19.44% G3 Exploration 10.63 -32.51% Iofina 13.40 -29.47% Comptoir Group 3.00 -20.00% Location Sciences Group 0.65 -18.75% Microsaic Systems 1.05 -17.65%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -