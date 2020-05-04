StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rentokil Initial                         479.00       +4.36%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2336.50       +3.80%
Ocado Group                             1672.75       +3.58%
Experian                                2407.00       +2.43%
Glaxosmithkline                         1644.50       +2.07%
Carnival                                 914.00       -8.87%
Easyjet                                  523.90       -7.76%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     289.70       -7.47%
Evraz                                    242.30       -5.50%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3355.00       -5.31%

FTSE 250
Royal Mail                               169.08       +5.87%
Plus500                                 1261.50       +4.34%
Barr (A.G.)                              499.25       +3.36%
Puretech Health                          258.00       +2.79%
Fdm Group (Holdings)                     757.00       +2.57%
Cineworld Group                           53.59       -8.83%
Marston's                                 33.98       -8.51%
Mitchells & Butlers                      157.80       -8.15%
Hyve Group                                20.30       -7.73%
G4S                                       98.22       -7.21%

FTSE 350
AIM
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.36      +94.49%
ValiRx                                    14.50      +41.46%
Genedrive                                185.00      +36.53%
Synairgen                                 71.50      +25.44%
Westminster Group                         10.75      +19.44%
G3 Exploration                            10.63      -32.51%
Iofina                                    13.40      -29.47%
Comptoir Group                             3.00      -20.00%
Location Sciences Group                    0.65      -18.75%
Microsaic Systems                          1.05      -17.65%

Overall Market
