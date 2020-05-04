StockMarketWire.com - Property services firm Hargreaves Services said it had said the Unity development joint venture had agreed to sale a parcel of land to a national retailer, marking the project's first major commercial contract.
Unity was a mixed-use development site located in Hatfield, South Yorkshire being developed with partner Waystone and consistsing of 250 hectares of land.
It had exchanged conditional contracts for the sale of a 32 hectare plot to the retailer, which Hargreaves didn't name, for the development of a national distribution centre and training facility.
The sale would realise about £25m of revenue for the joint venture on legal completion, expected around the middle of 2021.
It was conditional upon the grant of planning permission and construction of a new access road.
The site is also set to have 3,100 residential units.
'We are encouraged by the ongoing level of interest in the scheme and look forward to building on this momentum over the coming year and beyond,' Hargreaves chief executive David Anderson said.
At 1:13pm: [LON:HSP] Hargreaves Services PLC share price was +8p at 214p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
