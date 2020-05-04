StockMarketWire.com - Banking group Virgin Money said it had appointed David Bennett as its new chairman, to succeed Jim Pettigrew.

Bennett had been the company's deputy chairman since October 2015. His previous executive roles included serving as chief executive of Alliance & Leicester ahead of its acquisition by Banco Santander.

Pettigrew's looming departure from Virgin Money was announced in January.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com