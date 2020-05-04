StockMarketWire.com - Banking group Virgin Money said it had appointed David Bennett as its new chairman, to succeed Jim Pettigrew.
Bennett had been the company's deputy chairman since October 2015. His previous executive roles included serving as chief executive of Alliance & Leicester ahead of its acquisition by Banco Santander.
Pettigrew's looming departure from Virgin Money was announced in January.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.