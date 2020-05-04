StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said it planned to resume some services in North America from the beginning of August.
A total of eight ships would become active from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston from 1 August.
A pause in all other operations would be extended in all other North American and Australian markets through to 31 August.
Impacted guests were being offered cruise credits or a full refund.
'We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the Covid-19 situation,' Carnival said.
'We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.'
'We will use this additional time to continue to engage experts, government officials and stakeholders on additional protocols and procedures to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve.'
'We appreciate the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and look forward to welcoming them on board as the environment for travel and tourism improves.' At 2:43pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -68.7p at 934.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: